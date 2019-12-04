The Blade Obituaries
Ruth Newmark Gold


1926 - 2019
Ruth Newmark Gold Obituary
Ruth Newmark Gold

Ruth Newmark Gold, died peacefully, Monday afternoon, December 2, 2019 in Toledo OH. She was a lifelong resident of Toledo, OH. She was born August 11, 1926.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Jerold Harvey Gold; and children Nancy A. Gold, Lawrence A. Gold, and Michael D. Gold MD. She is also survived by a grandson, Samuel E. Gold.

She was a member of the first graduating class (1944) of Whitney Vocational Haigh School and attended Mary Manse College as well as the University of Toledo. She was a lifetime member of Temple B'nai Israel and active with the synagogue's Sisterhood and other activities.

Ruth belonged to several professional and service organizations including: National Secretaries Association; Legal Administrators' Association; Women's Institute on Human Relations; and more. She Volunteered for UNICEF, as well as Friends of the Library (Lucas County – Washington Branch).

Ruth was a retired from both Owens Corning and Family Services of Northwest Ohio. Her interests included Bridge, Canasta, Maj Jong, traveling/cruising, women's organizations, baking, "feeding" friends and family, volunteering. She was also a multiple Cancer Survivor.

The family is especially appreciative of the loving care provided by Hospice of Northwest Ohio and her home care givers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the charities of your choice.

www.wickfh.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 4, 2019
