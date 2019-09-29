|
Ruth Nutten
Ruth Ann Nutten, 76, of South Toledo passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Genesis of Perrysburg. Ruth was born on December 14, 1942 in Toledo to Edward and Ida (Rahm) Nickey. Ruth was a Beautician for many years and at one point owned her own salon on Airport Highway. In addition to being a beautician, Ruth also worked for several stores and was with Hills (later Ames) until the store closed and she then retired.
Ruth was an avid card player and loved watching her soap operas. She also loved doing puzzles but her greatest joy came from her family time and being around her grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons Tony and Shawn Nutten, grandchildren Jessica and Chyna Hilldebrand and Xzavier Nutten, as well as great-grandchildren Allison and Charlotte Hilldebrand. Ruth is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Walter Funeral Home at 4653 Glendale, Avenue, Toledo, from 2-8 PM on Tuesday, October 1st, 2019. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 2nd at 11 AM from the funeral home. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park. Please feel free to leave condolences at walterfuneralhome.com or on our Facebook page.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019