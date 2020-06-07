Ruth Persis Burnham London
September 27, 1926 - May 31, 2020
Ruth London (lovingly referred to as RPBL by her husband Herb) passed away from natural causes on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at age 93. In her words, she "had a wonderful life".
Ruth Persis Burnham was born in Danvers, MA, to Harry and Edith Burnham and shared her childhood with sister, Marjorie; brother, Robert; and grandfather, Percy S. Breed. After high School she joined the Cadet Nurse Corp in 1944 and graduated from Salem Hospital School of Nursing in 1947.
Her work life began at the VA Hospital in the Bronx, NYC. She then attended Columbia University, where she met the love of her life, Herbert Maury London. They married in 1949 and lived happily together for 54 years until Herb's death in 2003.
In 1954, business opportunities brought them to Toledo, Ohio, where she was busy raising three children and volunteering with the Red Cross, Old Orchard PTA and the League of Women Voters. Later, she became a part time RN with Planned Parenthood and Lucas County Public Health.
In her 50s, Ruth returned to school, this time at The University of Toledo, and graduated with a degree in gerontology. She became Program Director at the West Toledo Senior Center, working closely with Eleanor Kahle. She worked occasionally at Holly Glen as a geriatric nurse, and was a board member of the Northwest Ohio Gerontological Association. After retirement she became a board member at the West Toledo Senior Center.
Beyond work, Ruth had a drive for helping others and a passion for quilting, knitting, golfing and an adventurous spirit of bicycling and mischief with her friends in the self-named "Crotch and Sprocket" gang. Travel too. She and Herb traveled to Europe, enjoyed many years at the seashore of Myrtle Beach, SC, and traveling in their motor home to Mexico and Alaska and many National Parks in between. In 2008, she joined her children and grandchildren on a two week trip to Tuscany and Rome, Italy. She was a lover of the Toledo Metroparks and often walked her beloved dog, Buttons, at Wildwood Metropark. She also took Buttons, a therapy dog, to entertain patients at The Toledo Children's Hospital.
The other loves of her life were, of course, her children, Jan (John) Ryan (Kent, OH), Robert (Marilyn) London (Waterville, OH), and Richard (Yvette) London (West Chester, PA); her grandchildren, John III (Kathleen) Ryan, Jessica Ryan, Christopher (Chelsie) London, Julia (Mitchell) Blumberg, Giselle London; and four great grandchildren, all of whom survive her.
Very important to Ruth was her 64 year membership and the fellowship she enjoyed at First Unitarian Church. We know she will be missed by her church family, especially the Knit Wits (knitting to help others), the UU Book Club, and the lovely, kind souls who got her to and from church when Ruth became more dependent on the charity of others.
Finally, Ruth had eight good years at Oak Leaf Village Assisted Living, where she was active and sociable. Her family appreciates the kindness and compassion shown to her by the staff at Oak Leaf.
Best of all, Ruth was spunky, opinionated, worried about world affairs, and intellectually sharp to the very end. For this we will be eternally grateful.
A memorial service and Celebration of Life will be held at a future date at the First Unitarian Church of Toledo. Private internment will take place at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
Remembrances can be made to First Unitarian Memorial Fund, 3205 Glendale Ave, Toledo, OH 43614 or Lucas County Metroparks, 5100 Central Ave., Toledo, OH 43615. Condolences can be shared with the family at www.Newcomer.com.
