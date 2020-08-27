Ruth Tucker Fitkin
Mrs. Ruth T. Fitkin died peacefully on August 20, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Tucson, AZ due to Alzheimer's disease. She was born in Toledo, OH on Juy 1, 1932, the fourth of 4 children, to William H. Tucker, III and Ella Chamberlain Tucker. She attended Waite High School and Bowling Green State University. She married Roy D. (Bud) Fitkin in 1954 and moved to their newly built home on the Fitkin Brother's farm in Ottawa Lake, MI. She lovingly raised 4 children and was blessed with a granddaughter Ella Katherine (Rosebud) Duda.
Ruth had many interests including music, theater, school, nature, travel, and church. She was an active member in the Eastern Star (Yondata chapter), Whiteford Agricultural High School, and The Sylvania First United Methodist Church (66 year member). It was at the latter that she spent many hours as Junior Choir director, singing in the Adult Choir and as a soloist for many occasions.
Ruth will be missed by her children/spouses, granddaughter, nieces/families, as well as many friends and neighbors.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Charles Tucker and William. H. Tucker, IV; sister, Mary Tucker Miller; and husband, Roy D. Fitkin.
She is survived by her brother-in-law, Gerald (Mary Lou) Miller; children, David Fitkin of Marion,OH, Tom (Theresa) Fitkin of Toledo, OH, Judy Fitkin (Steven) Graeber of Tucson, AZ, Beth (Stanley) Duda of Toledo,OH; granddaughter, Ella Duda of Paris, France; along with many nieces and nephews.
Due to the Covid pandemic, there will be limited calling hours at Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, OH on Saturday, August 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be no service. Masks will required during calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Sylvania First United Methodist Church or a charity of the donor's choice
.
In heaven, may she be reunited with family, friends, and pets-surrounded by squirrels and hummingbirds.
Online condolences towww.reebfuneralhome.com