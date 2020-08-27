1/1
Ruth Tucker Fitkin
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Tucker Fitkin

Mrs. Ruth T. Fitkin died peacefully on August 20, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Tucson, AZ due to Alzheimer's disease. She was born in Toledo, OH on Juy 1, 1932, the fourth of 4 children, to William H. Tucker, III and Ella Chamberlain Tucker. She attended Waite High School and Bowling Green State University. She married Roy D. (Bud) Fitkin in 1954 and moved to their newly built home on the Fitkin Brother's farm in Ottawa Lake, MI. She lovingly raised 4 children and was blessed with a granddaughter Ella Katherine (Rosebud) Duda.

Ruth had many interests including music, theater, school, nature, travel, and church. She was an active member in the Eastern Star (Yondata chapter), Whiteford Agricultural High School, and The Sylvania First United Methodist Church (66 year member). It was at the latter that she spent many hours as Junior Choir director, singing in the Adult Choir and as a soloist for many occasions.

Ruth will be missed by her children/spouses, granddaughter, nieces/families, as well as many friends and neighbors.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Charles Tucker and William. H. Tucker, IV; sister, Mary Tucker Miller; and husband, Roy D. Fitkin.

She is survived by her brother-in-law, Gerald (Mary Lou) Miller; children, David Fitkin of Marion,OH, Tom (Theresa) Fitkin of Toledo, OH, Judy Fitkin (Steven) Graeber of Tucson, AZ, Beth (Stanley) Duda of Toledo,OH; granddaughter, Ella Duda of Paris, France; along with many nieces and nephews.

Due to the Covid pandemic, there will be limited calling hours at Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, OH on Saturday, August 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be no service. Masks will required during calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Sylvania First United Methodist Church or a charity of the donor's choice.

In heaven, may she be reunited with family, friends, and pets-surrounded by squirrels and hummingbirds.

Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reeb Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved