Ruth W. NelsonRuth W. Nelson, age 85, of Maumee, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Kingston Care Center, Sylvania. She was born on October 31, 1934 to Karl and Christina Merz in Toledo. Ruth was a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She also volunteered for many years at Salem Lutheran Church. Ruth was an avid gardener, enjoyed baking and walking with her friends. She loved spending time with her family. Ruth's smile, spirit and caring nature will truly be missed by all those who knew and loved her.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Robert Nelson, Sr.; sister, Lydia Steensen; and brothers, Edwin Merz, and Werner Merz. Ruth is survived by her loving sons, Robert Jr. (Maria) and Rick Nelson; grandchildren, Raquel (Vincent) Rizzuto, Robert III (Addie) Nelson, Ashley Nelson and Corey (Abby) Nelson; great-grandchildren; Myla, Nora and Robert IV; sister-in-law, Sue Rochowiak; and other family members and dear friends.The family will receive guests on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). Funeral Services and Interment will be private. (Masks are required with social distancing).Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Trinity Lutheran Church.