Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
419-740-6151
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Warnka
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Warnka


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Warnka Obituary
Ruth Warnka

11/19/1938 - 04/01/2020

Ruth Ann Warnka passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the age of 81. Ruth was born in Toledo, November 19, 1938, to Joseph and Lydia McCorrstin and graduated from Woodward High School in 1957.

After being the best mother for her kids (Joe and Trac), she was a crossing guard at Central Avenue and Drummond Road for many years. Ruth was also an avid holiday decorator. Famous for her Christmas Cookies according to her nephew, Scott. She loved traveling especially her summer vacations to Kiawah Island, SC, bicycling with Bill and Kathy Pence.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Viola and Grace Smith.

She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Tom Warnka; son, Joe (Marcia) Warnka; daughter, Tracy Warnka; granddaughter, Brianne (Cody) Wiley; grandson, Michael Beaudoin;great granddaughter, Brooklynne Wiley; nieces, Barbara Gaston and Katherine Pence. She will be missed by so many friends especially the sewing girls Dorothy, Chris, Kathy, and Rosie, as well as many friends at Christ the King.

A Memorial Mass will be held in St. Michael Catholic Church, 420 Sandusky Street, Toledo, at a later date. The family prefers memorial tributes be made to the .

www.celebratelifetoledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -