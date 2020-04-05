|
Ruth Warnka
11/19/1938 - 04/01/2020
Ruth Ann Warnka passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the age of 81. Ruth was born in Toledo, November 19, 1938, to Joseph and Lydia McCorrstin and graduated from Woodward High School in 1957.
After being the best mother for her kids (Joe and Trac), she was a crossing guard at Central Avenue and Drummond Road for many years. Ruth was also an avid holiday decorator. Famous for her Christmas Cookies according to her nephew, Scott. She loved traveling especially her summer vacations to Kiawah Island, SC, bicycling with Bill and Kathy Pence.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Viola and Grace Smith.
She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Tom Warnka; son, Joe (Marcia) Warnka; daughter, Tracy Warnka; granddaughter, Brianne (Cody) Wiley; grandson, Michael Beaudoin;great granddaughter, Brooklynne Wiley; nieces, Barbara Gaston and Katherine Pence. She will be missed by so many friends especially the sewing girls Dorothy, Chris, Kathy, and Rosie, as well as many friends at Christ the King.
A Memorial Mass will be held in St. Michael Catholic Church, 420 Sandusky Street, Toledo, at a later date. The family prefers memorial tributes be made to the .
Published in The Blade from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020