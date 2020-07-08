1/1
Ruth Warnka
1938 - 2020
Ruth Warnka

11/19/1938 - 04/01/2020

Ruth Ann Warnka passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the age of 81. Ruth was born in Toledo, November 19, 1938, to Joseph and Lydia McCorrstin and graduated from Woodward High School in 1957.

After being the best mother for her kids (Joe and Trac), she was a crossing guard at Central Avenue and Drummond Road for many years. Ruth was also an avid holiday decorator. Famous for her Christmas Cookies according to her nephew, Scott. She loved traveling especially her summer vacations to Kiawah Island, SC, bicycling with Bill and Kathy Pence.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Viola and Grace Smith.

She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Tom Warnka; son, Joe (Marcia) Warnka; daughter, Tracy Warnka; granddaughter, Brianne (Cody) Wiley; grandson, Michael Beaudoin; great granddaughter, Brooklynne Wiley; nieces, Barbara Gaston and Katherine Pence. She will be missed by so many friends especially the sewing girls, Dorothy, Chris, Kathy, and Rosie; as well as many friends at Christ the King.

Family will recieve friends at St. Michael Catholic Church, 420 Sandusky Street, Toledo, Saturday July 11, 2020 after 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. The family prefers memorial tributes be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

www.celebratelifetoledo.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
