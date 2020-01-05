|
Ryan Anthony Cleghorn
Ryan Anthony Cleghorn, age 26, of Maumee Ohio, left us unexpectedly Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from his home. Born March 12, 1993 as the first child of Todd and Lisa (Debo) Cleghorn, Ryan grew up in Waterville with his three best friends and siblings, Dylan, Kaylin and Jayson, all of Maumee. Ryan was, and always will be, a shining example of what it means to be a role model to his brothers and sisters. Ryan was welcomed into the Catholic Church through baptism and continued his faith formation at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maumee, where he attended grade school. While at St. Joe's, Ryan met his lifelong best friend, Patrick Wesolowski. Ryan was honored to be Patrick's best man in his recent wedding to his beautiful wife Katie. Ryan went to high school at Central Catholic in Toledo, Ohio, graduating in 2011. He earned a bachelor's degree in Computer Science & Engineering Technology from the University of Toledo in 2015. Ryan was employed at Virtual Technologies Group, where he helped many clients with their computer issues; his co-workers and clients spoke highly of his patience and understanding of their needs. Ryan was previously employed at St. John's High School and St. Joan of Arc School in their IT Departments. In his free time, Ryan enjoyed working on his car, spending time with his family and with his canine companion, Jager or "Mr. Meister" as Ryan affectionately called him.
Along with his loving family, Ryan is survived by his paternal Grandfather Edwin Cleghorn and his maternal Grandparents, Vincent and Judith Debo. He had many cousins, aunts, uncles and friends; we all wish we had one more chance to tell him we love him. Waiting to welcome him into heaven were his Grandmother Sharon (Pfleghaar) Cleghorn, his Uncle Thad Cleghorn, his cousin Drew Cleghorn and his infant cousin, Autumn Monique Debo.
Friends will be received at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home 501 Conant St., Maumee on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. where the rosary will be recited at 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will begin Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the funeral home followed by the funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, Maumee. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the St. Joseph School Endowment fund at 104 W. Broadway, Maumee, Ohio. Online condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020