|
|
(News story) BOWLING GREEN - Ryan D. Tweney, an emeritus professor of psychology at Bowling Green State University who, through teaching and scholarship, sought to understand how scientists think, died Feb. 7 in a Pahrump, Nev., hospice facility. He was 76.
He learned he had cancer in December, his son Dylan Tweney said.
Mr. Tweney and his wife, Karin "Kit" Hubert, developed a love of the desert and Death Valley and lived nearby, in Beatty, Nev. For several years after his 2005 retirement, he divided his time between Bowling Green and Beatty.
"Ryan was a legend in the department," said Mike Zickar, BGSU psychology department chairman. "I was junior faculty, and Ryan Tweney would speak up at a faculty meeting and the room would listen to what he had to say.
"He was highly regarded as a scholar and highly regarded in the classroom," Mr. Zickar said. "Ryan is somebody we all looked up to."
Mr. Tweney read widely in philosophy, history, culture, and science - and in works that melded disciplines - and, as he developed a book collection, became a book seller. He sold books by catalog for a time and, in the early 1990s had a used-book shop in downtown Bowling Green, Avebury Books. He continued to sell online, Avebury's specialty being "antiquarian and rare books in the sciences, technology, and medicine," according to its website.
At BGSU, Mr. Tweney taught history of psychology courses and a cognitive psychology course focused on thinking and problem solving, among others. He titled a 2001 publication, "Scientific thinking: A cognitive historical approach."
He was interested in applying methods and theories from cognitive science to understand "real-world scientific thinking," he once wrote online - "the cognitive science of science."
He received a bachelor's degree in psychology in 1966 from the University of Chicago and a master's degree in 1969 from Wayne State University in Detroit. He received his doctorate in 1970 from Wayne State, where he specialized in cognitive-experimental psychology with an emphasis on psycholinguistics, he wrote online.
Mr. Tweney came to BGSU in 1970 as an assistant professor. he became a professor of psychology in 1979.
"My research and teaching interests seem diverse, but actually all are directed toward a single end - understanding the nature of scientific thinking," Mr. Tweney wrote on his BGSU personal page. "I think of myself as both 'practicing scientist' and 'practicing scholar.'"
He was developing an argument that cognitive science without the type of interpretive analysis used in history and cultural studies "is essentially incomplete,"Mr. Tweney wrote.
"In part, my convictions in this respect have been shaped by what I have learned from my students," he wrote.
As an extension of his quest to understand how scientists think as they hypothesize and experiment, Mr. Tweney became a noted expert on Michael Faraday, the 19th-Century physicist. He traveled to England in 1989 on a Fulbright grant and lectured about Faraday in Germany. He organized a conference in 1991 at BGSU to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Faraday's birth. He also studied physicist James Clerk Maxwell, whom he regarded as an intellectual successor to Faraday.
He co-edited a book on the life and influence of Wilhelm Wundt, the founder of experimental psychology. He received numerous research awards and, in 1983, was named Outstanding Young Scientist by the Bowling Green chapter of Sigma Xi.
He was born Dec. 30, 1943, in Detroit to Helene and George Tweney and was reared by his mother and grandmother, Viola Marciniak. He was a graduate of Cass Technical High School. While growing up, he did chemistry and physics experiments and made rockets.
He was intellectual and rational, his son said, and warm and generous with his time, his son said.
"He really enjoyed using his talents and his intellect not just to understand the world, but to help people around him," his son said.
At BGSU, he came to the office early, Mr. Zickar recalled, and over coffee discussed the news of the day and the latest findings in psychology with colleagues.
"He loved to share his knowledge. We really don't do that any more," Mr. Zickar said. "We're more siloed and are busy and don't have time to chat about things, open ended. He was never afraid to share his opinions, no matter how popular or unpopular."
Surviving are his wife, Karin "Kit" Hubert; sons, Dylan and Chris Tweney; stepson, Seth Hubert, and three grandchildren.
Memorial services in Beatty, Nev., will be held in late March.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 21, 2020