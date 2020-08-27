Ryan Mack "Wilbie" Wilburn



Ryan Mack "Wilbie" Wilburn, a life long resident of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on February 27th, 2020, after a 5 year battle with Leukemia at the age of 33.



Ryan is survived by his mother, Pamela (Roberts) Wilburn; his brother, Rodger Wyatt (Jenelle) Wilburn; his nephew and nieces, Andre, Gracie and Saylor; his aunts, uncles and cousins; his closest friends, Laura, Brent, Rob and the Minkowski family. He was preceded by his father, Roger; and his friend, Jason Minkowski.



Ryan was born in Toledo, Ohio, on March 21, 1986 to Roger and Pamela Wilburn. He graduated from Woodward High School in 2004 and enjoyed working for Lee Williams in Point Place for over 9 years.



No services were scheduled due to the pandemic, however at a later date a Celebration of Life will be held. Pamela would like to thank all of the nurses at St. Anne Cancer Center in Toledo for their patience and care. Pamela also asks that all who knew and loved Ryan plant a tree in his honor.





