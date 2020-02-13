|
Sallie Ann (Wuertz) Barrett
Sallie Ann (Wuertz) Barrett, age 80, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at St. Ann's Hospital in Westerville, OH. Sallie was born March 24, 1939 in Toledo to Murland and Margaret (Gall) Wuertz. She was a 1957 graduate of Central Catholic High School and retired from Georgia Pacific and later the Anderson's. Sallie was a member of Central College Presbyterian Church in Westerville, where she lived for the past 18 years. She was an avid fan of both Ohio State and Cleveland Browns football.
Sallie was preceded in death by her parents; former husband, Jack; sister and brother-in-law, Jeannine and Robert Breisacher; and sister, Nancy Sparks. She is survived by her children, Paige (Russ) Batey, Chris (Brenda) Barrett, Michelle Larson; and step-sons, Jeff and Robert Barrett; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Columbus Relief, which is an organization that helps transition homeless and addicts off the streets and into homes. Columbus Relief, Attn: Amy Ramsey, P.O. Box 29531, Columbus, OH 43229.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 13, 2020