Sally A. Davies



Sally A. Davies passed away in the presence of her two daughters on Monday, July 27th, 2020. Sally retired to Lexington, Kentucky, to spend time with her children and grandchildren after dedicating her professional and personal life to nonprofit work in Toledo, Ohio.



Sally was preceded in death by her mother, father, brother, and husband. She is survived by her daughters, Sarah (Summer) and Betsy (Nathan); three beloved and well-spoiled grandchildren, Kate, Caro, and Michael; her sister, Susan (Doug); nephew, Douglas; and niece, Sarah Jane. Sally is also survived by extended family members and close life-long family friends.



The family is asking for privacy during this difficult time. Private funeral service arrangements are pending. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that you make donations in Sally's memory to the Toledo Museum of Art, the Child Development Center of the Bluegrass, or St. Michael's Episcopal Church of Lexington.





