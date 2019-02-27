Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Sally A. Hehl


Sally A. Hehl Obituary
Sally A. Hehl

Sally A. Hehl, age 75, passed away on February 25, 2019. She was born on April 6, 1943 to the late Pearl and Paul Ruffert in Toledo, Ohio.

Sally enjoyed crafts, such as scrapbooking, flower arranging and gardening with her family. She cherished going to Walleye games with her grandkids. What Sally enjoyed most in life was giving to others and spending time with the people she loved.

Sally met her husband when they both worked at Tiedtke's Department Store. They used to advertise, "You can find whatever you are looking for at Tiedtke's", which was true for Sally and Ed, who were married on August 5, 1961.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 57 years, Edward; children, Paul (Kate) Hehl, Tina (Dan) Martin, Marc (Julie) Hehl; grandchildren, Zachary (Misty), Emily (Robert), Timothy (Tyler), Courtney and JP; 2 great-grandsons. Sally was preceded in death by her parents; twin sister, Sue and sister, Barb.

The family will receive guests on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 3-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). The Funeral Service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday. Burial will take place at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to: Hospice of Northwest Ohio or .

Published in The Blade on Feb. 27, 2019
