Sally A. Shirk
Sally A. Shirk, age 84, of Jackson, MI, formerly of Toledo, passed away May 2, 2019. She was a 1952 graduate of Libbey High School. She was an antique dealer for many years. She loved spending time with family, traveling, dining out with friends & spoiling her cat. She was the widow of Glen W. Shirk. Surviving is her daughter Julie (Lex) Flick; grandchildren Jason (Kristin) Flick; Darin (Shanan) Flick; great-grandchildren, Cooper Flick & Maddison Ogle. Preceded in death by son, Jerry Shirk.
Cremation has taken place. A private inurnment will be held at Toledo Memorial Park. The family expresses their heartfelt thanks to Jackson County Medical Care & Great Lakes Hospice, for their loving care. Family suggests memorials to Great Lakes Hospice, 900 Cooper St., Jackson, MI 49202
Published in The Blade from May 26 to May 27, 2019