Passed on May 23, 2020. A Mass for our beautiful mom and friend will be Saturday, September 26th at Regina Coeli Catholic Church, 10am. Born October 21, 1935 to Chester and Stella Walczak (Rokicki).



She graduated from DeVilbiss High School in 1954 then worked as a secretary for Gulf Oil, remained organized her whole life and still remembered shorthand.



She was a Charter member of Regina Coeli, volunteered for years at festivals, school functions and made salads for funerals. In September of 1960, married Walter "Nick" and together shared 57 years enjoying: their children, bowling, travelling, attending baseball games, college football, family and friend visits, and good coffee. Scrabble, word games, trivia and pinochle were her favorite games – a very strategic and lucky lady; especially on penny slots. Her cooking and baking were delicious. Soups and Polish foods ranked at the top.



She was a loving, present mom – attended our sporting events, academic and life accomplishments.



Survived by her children, son, Allen (Cindy); daughter, Julie; grandson, Nathan (Alexia); sister in law, Dorothy Roenick of FL; friends; and nieces and nephews. Family members who passed are her parents; husband; sister, Marcia Demusky (Pete); in laws, Sylvia (Bob) Karpinski, Alvin (Amy), Ralph (Phyllis) and Adeline Hejnicki and Rita (Robert) Beilhart.



May all the Saints come to greet you. Miss you everyday.





