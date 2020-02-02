Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St Patrick's of Heatherdowns Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Baker


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally Baker Obituary
Sally Baker

Sally Ann Baker, age 91 of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday January 29, 2020 in the St Luke's Hospital. Sally was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on March 16, 1928 to Arthur and Mary Ellen Zuber. She graduated from Central Catholic High School here in Toledo, Ohio, and attended Mary Manse College.

Sally married Reed L. Baker in February of 1948 and enjoyed 50 years of marriage before his passing in 1998. Sally and her late husband Reed had founded Tri State Restaurant Equipment Company. Sally was a member of St. Patrick's of Heatherdowns Catholic Church, where she served and was active on numerous committees.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents; husband Reed; daughter Mary Karen Baker; grandson Andrew Gors and her sister Marilyn Waldvogel. She is survived by her children, Sarah Baker, Tom (Lori) Baker and Sharon (Tim) Moccabee. She is also survived by her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Monday February 3, 2020 at St Patrick's of Heatherdowns Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions may be made in her memory to .

The Coyle Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please view the online guest registry at:

www.coylefuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -