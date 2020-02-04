|
Sally Ann Baker, age 91 of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday January 29, 2020 in the St Luke's Hospital. Sally was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on March 16, 1928 to Arthur and Mary Ellen Zuber. She graduated from Central Catholic High School here in Toledo, Ohio, and attended Mary Manse College.
Sally married Reed L. Baker in February of 1948 and enjoyed 50 years of marriage before his passing in 1998. Sally and her late husband Reed had founded Tri State Restaurant Equipment Company. Sally was a member of St. Patrick's of Heatherdowns Catholic Church, where she served and was active on numerous committees.
Sally was preceded in death by her parents; husband Reed; daughter Mary Karen Baker; grandson Andrew Gors and her sister Marilyn Waldvogel. She is survived by her children Sarah Baker, Tom (Lori) Baker and Sharon (Tim) Moccabee. She is also survived by her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Monday February 3, 2020 at St Patrick's of Heatherdowns Catholic Church at 10:00 am. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions may be made in her memory to .
The Coyle Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please view the online guest registry at CoyleFuneralHome.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 4, 2020