Sally DormanNovember 6, 1930 - November 1, 2020Sally Dorman, age 89, of Lambertville, passed away November 1, 2020 at Aspen Grove. She was born November 6, 1930 in Toledo to the late Russell and Velma (Ahrens) Hauserman. She was employed with the Dana Corporation for more than 38 years retiring in 1989. Sally was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and a member of the Rebekahs in Lambertville, Michigan. In addition to her parents she is preceded by her husband of 36 years, Bert Dorman; and step-son, David Dorman; and brothers, Russell and Dale Hauserman.To cherish her memory she leaves 2 daughters, Dawn (John) Sanders and Jan (Scott) Pfund; brother, Jerry (Carol) Hauserman; 10 grandchildren: 23 great grandchildren; cousin: Diane Lindhorst.The family will receive guests Monday, November 9, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4150 W. Laskey, Toledo (419)473-0300. Funeral Services will begin at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.Memorial contributions are suggested to Odd Fellows, Lambertville or Grace Lutheran Church, Toledo in Sally's memory.