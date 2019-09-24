Home

Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home
407 North Countyline Street
Fostoria, OH 44830
(419) 435-6694
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Wendelin Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Wendelin Catholic Church
Sally G. Esquivel


1951 - 2019
Sally G. Esquivel Obituary
Sally G. Esquivel

Sally G. Esquivel, 67, of Fostoria, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at her home.

She was born December 5, 1951, in Fremont, to Ramon and Elodia (Avalos) Garza.

Surviving is her husband of 50 years, Isabel R. Esquivel; daughter, Sylvia (Mike) Esquivel, of Bowling Green; son, Edwardo (Amada Monica) Esquivel, of Maumee; five grandchildren, Melina Esquivel, Regina Reidling, Natalie Reidling, Liliana Esquivel, and Victor Esquivel; siblings, Connie (Jesus) Corpus, Esmeralda Garza, Onecimo (Lisa) Garza, Rick (Maria) Garza, Ruben Garza, and Irma Garza.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a son Daniel Esquivel, brothers, Braulio (Mary) Garza, Ramon Garza Jr, Rogelio Garza, and a sister, Yolanda Garza.

Sally was a family advocate for WSOS in Fostoria for 25 years. She drove a school bus for Head Start, and worked with the migrant program enrolling children into the Head Start program. Also known as "Miss Sally" or "Aunt Sally", she touched the lives of those who knew and loved her for so many years. She was a very giving person providing help, support and teaching others. She enjoyed gardening and crocheting, and bringing her the most enjoyment was her grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 6 until 8 pm on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Mann-Hare- Hoening Funeral Home, 407 N. Countyline St., Fostoria. Mass of Christian burial will begin at 10:30 am on Friday, September 27, 2019, at St. Wendelin Catholic Church with Rev. Todd Dominique presiding. A Rosary will be prayed 10 am at the church. A Luncheon will follow in the St. Wendelin Parish Hall.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House. Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting

hoeningfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
