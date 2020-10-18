1/1
Sally Jane Gillespie
Sally Jane Gillespie

Sally passed away in her home on Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Paul Dunmire; husband, Richard Gillespie; brother, Gibbe Dunmire, and daughters, Kendra and Kelly.

Surviving family, Rick (Holly), Kim (Mike), Gary, and Karen (Sean); cousin, Norm Fuller (Audrey); long time neighbors, Marcy Kaptur and Bob Suminski; special friend for 77 years, MaryAnn Doyle; grandchildren, Ashley, Britni, Charlie, Chad, Big Sarah, Little Sarah, Jacob, Emily, Brian, Nicole, and Evan. In addition, 15 great grandchildren. Last but not least, her love able and faithful dog, Maggi.

Sally loved cardinals and had quite a collection. She loved decorating for each holiday and was a great cook. She crocheted many Afghans over the years for family and friends using favorite colors, or to match a sports team. She always put a lot of love and thought into each one. Sally enjoyed visiting her camp ground on the Mohican River in Loudinville, Ohio with family and friends.

Sally will truly be missed, but let's hold this thought in our hearts "because someone we love is in heaven, there's a little bit of heaven in our home."

There will be a private memorial for family.

Please direct any donations to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.


Published in The Blade from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
