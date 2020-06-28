Sally Jeanette (Guyer) Erd
1942 - 2020
Sally Jeanette (Guyer) Erd

Sally Jeanette (Guyer) Erd passed away, June 16, 2020. The daughter of Orville and Virginia (Reaux) Guyer, Sally was born on January 23, 1942 in Toledo, Ohio. Sally grew up in Toledo and was a 1960 graduate of Devilbiss High School. Sally met Larry Erd through their mutual love of sports cars and the two married in 1965. They had two children, Christina and Andrew. In addition to being a proud and busy wife and mother, Sally worked for Owens Corning Fiberglass for 36 years. Sally was also involved in their printing business, Erd Specialty Graphics. She was an active member of St. Andrew's, and later, St. Michael's of the Hills, Episcopal churches. Larry and Sally were active in a number of car clubs which remained an important part of their lives along with RV travel. Sally was involved in the Daughters of the American Revolution. In 2008 Sally and Larry had a lovely home built in Lake Wales, Florida. They built a wonderful community of good friends and Sally enjoyed bowling and lunching with the ladies. She was a member of Church of the Good Shepherd in Lake Wales.

Sally will be greatly missed by Larry, her loving husband of 55 years; daughter, Christina; son, Andrew; grandchildren, Josh, Alex, Hadley and Jack; siblings, Jacquie Ferrington (deceased), Brian Guyer and Evelyn Gawrych; and extended family and friends. The family wants to thank the staff of Family Extended Care Services (Hawthorne Inn) and Good Shepherd Hospice for their excellent care of Sally.


Published in The Blade from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
