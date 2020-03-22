The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Toledo
1405A Bernath Parkway
Toledo, OH 43615
419-861-3770
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Grzybowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Lea Grzybowski


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally Lea Grzybowski Obituary
Sally Lea Grzybowski

5/30/1936 - 3/19/2020

Sally Lea Grzybowski, 83, passed away on March 19, 2020, surrounded by her loving family in her home, right where she wanted to be. She was born on May 30, 1936, to Ernest and Clarissa Williams, and married Joe Grzybowski on October 2, 1954. Sally spent most of her life taking good care of her family. She enjoyed many trips to the casino, shopping with her daughter and working puzzles.

Sally is survived by her loving daughter, Kim (Jim) Collins; granddaughters, Clarissa (Jim) Bayer and Amanda (Mark) Rothermich; and great-grandchildren, Haily Bayer and Bradley Rothermich. She is also survived by her siblings, Lorraine Cary and Jerry (Sharon) Williams; as well as many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her little buddy, Smokey.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and sisters, Joyce Werner and Mary Meyers.

Sally's family would like to thank Gigi, Becki, Brooke, and Brittney from Elara Caring Hospice, and devoted niece, Kristi Rogers. Special thanks to Dr. Karl Fernandes for taking care of Sally for many years. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

www.toledocremation.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries