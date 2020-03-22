|
Sally Lea Grzybowski
5/30/1936 - 3/19/2020
Sally Lea Grzybowski, 83, passed away on March 19, 2020, surrounded by her loving family in her home, right where she wanted to be. She was born on May 30, 1936, to Ernest and Clarissa Williams, and married Joe Grzybowski on October 2, 1954. Sally spent most of her life taking good care of her family. She enjoyed many trips to the casino, shopping with her daughter and working puzzles.
Sally is survived by her loving daughter, Kim (Jim) Collins; granddaughters, Clarissa (Jim) Bayer and Amanda (Mark) Rothermich; and great-grandchildren, Haily Bayer and Bradley Rothermich. She is also survived by her siblings, Lorraine Cary and Jerry (Sharon) Williams; as well as many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her little buddy, Smokey.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and sisters, Joyce Werner and Mary Meyers.
Sally's family would like to thank Gigi, Becki, Brooke, and Brittney from Elara Caring Hospice, and devoted niece, Kristi Rogers. Special thanks to Dr. Karl Fernandes for taking care of Sally for many years. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020