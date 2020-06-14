Sally Lou SchererSally Lou Mullen Scherer, age 90, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Franciscan Care Center in Toledo, Ohio. Sally was born on August 27, 1929 in Youngstown, Ohio to Leo and Orrie (Sharkey) Mullen. Sally went to Rosary Cathedral grade school; she was a 1948 graduate of Notre Dame Academy and attended Stautzenberger College. On May 24, 1952 she married Oray Scherer. Sally worked at the Owens Corning Credit Union, General Mills, and operated her own Antiques business. Sally was a devoted wife to Oray, her husband, caring for him following a severe stroke. They loved traveling together in their camper to antique shows. Sally played the piano, the guitar and loved to sing. Sally was industrious and lived by the motto that there was nothing that couldn't be accomplished if you put your mind to it. She was also generous and caring. She loved animals, especially her Grand Doggy Sassy. Sally was proud of her Irish heritage and in her younger years, would celebrate Saint Patrick's Day with the best of them. She lived her faith, was devoted to her God and in the end, was ready to reunite with her loved ones.Sally is survived by her son Chris and daughter in law Julie Scherer; her brother, Bill Mullen; grandchildren, Mary Beth Scherer and Laura (Ryan) Smolinski; her great grandchildren, Ava, Sadie Claire, and Chloe Smolinski; and many special friends, nieces and nephews especially Shelly and her sons. A special thank you to Sister Jordan Schaefer (Franciscan Care Center). Preceding her in death were her love, Oray L. Scherer; sisters, Patricia Mullen and Mary Mullen Miller; and brother, John Mullen.Sally's family will be receiving friends June 20, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in Christ The King Church where her Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Bill Rose officiating. Interment of her cremated remains will follow in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home 5055 Secor Rd. Toledo is assisting the family.In lieu of Flowers, the family requests donations to Christ The King Church, 4100 Harvest Lane, Toledo, OH 43623, or Sisters of St. Francis of Sylvania Ohio, 6832 Convent Blvd. Sylvania, OH 43560.