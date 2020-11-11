1/1
Sally Louise Potter
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sally Louise Potter

02/20/1943 - 11/07/2020

Sally Louise Potter, age 77, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughters on November 7, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. She was born on February 20, 1943 in Oakland, California. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elliot R. and Louise (Hocom) Owens.

Sally was a dedicated wife and mother. She was devoted to raising her daughters and taking care of her family. Sally was a licensed cosmetologist and worked a few part-time jobs. She enjoyed being outside in the sun poolside and working in the yard, shopping with her daughters and housecleaning. Sally was a part of many bowling leagues over the years and loved spending time with friends. She and Tim enjoyed going on cruises.

She is survived by her daughters, Deb (Dave Bogart) Whitmore, Tess Potter, Lynn (Patrick) Chambers and Pam (Al) Romero. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren and brother, Terry (Tik) Owens (of Fremont, CA). In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Timothy.

Family and friends will be received at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., (West of Corey Rd.) Toledo on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg.

www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
NOV
13
Service
01:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Walker Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 10, 2020
Harvest Sunflower Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved