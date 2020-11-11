Sally Louise Potter02/20/1943 - 11/07/2020Sally Louise Potter, age 77, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughters on November 7, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. She was born on February 20, 1943 in Oakland, California. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elliot R. and Louise (Hocom) Owens.Sally was a dedicated wife and mother. She was devoted to raising her daughters and taking care of her family. Sally was a licensed cosmetologist and worked a few part-time jobs. She enjoyed being outside in the sun poolside and working in the yard, shopping with her daughters and housecleaning. Sally was a part of many bowling leagues over the years and loved spending time with friends. She and Tim enjoyed going on cruises.She is survived by her daughters, Deb (Dave Bogart) Whitmore, Tess Potter, Lynn (Patrick) Chambers and Pam (Al) Romero. Also surviving are 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren and brother, Terry (Tik) Owens (of Fremont, CA). In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Timothy.Family and friends will be received at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., (West of Corey Rd.) Toledo on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Contributions in lieu of flowers can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg.