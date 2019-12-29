|
Sally M. Albain
Sally M. Albain, 84, of Coldwater, Michigan and formerly of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019.
She was born June 10, 1935, daughter of John and Geraldine (Stitt) Charney. She graduated from Woodward High School in 1953 and married Donald L. Albain on September 13, 1958.
She was the assistant bank manager for Sylvania Savings Bank/Key Bank in Toledo, Ohio. She was an active community member always volunteering in any way she could at St. Paul Lutheran Church, feeding the homeless and volunteered for over 14 years at the Coldwater Regional Hospital.
Sally is survived by her loving husband of 61 years Donald L. Albain; son, Keith Albain; two daughters, Kim Albain and Kristy (David) Rompf; five grandchildren, Ryan Finnerty, Jaclyn Finnerty, Rachel (Ryan) Garza, Abbey Rompf and Hannah Rompf. Also surviving are her siblings, Ron Charney, Joanne (Ted) Arvanitis, Rosie Vogel and Helen Charney.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John Charney.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 95 W State St, Coldwater, Michigan.
Memorials may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019