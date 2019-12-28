Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Epiphany of the Lord St. Thomas Aquinas Parish
729 White Street
Toledo, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Epiphany of the Lord St. Thomas Aquinas Parish
729 White Street
Toledo, OH
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Ostego Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Caldwell DeShetler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally M. (Eggleston) Caldwell DeShetler


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally M. (Eggleston) Caldwell DeShetler Obituary
Sally M. Caldwell DeShetler

Sally M. Eggleston Caldwell DeShetler, 88, of east Toledo, Ohio Passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg with her family by her side. Sally was born in Toledo, Ohio on May 28, 1931 to Walter and Catherine May (Bollman) Eggleston. She was a 1949 Central Catholic High School graduate. Sally was a self-taught artist, painting many murals in the Toledo Area. She also taught ballroom dancing in Washington DC and in Toledo. After the death of her second husband, Sally went back to school to become a Licensed Practical Nurse, working at Riverside Hospital for over 20 years prior to her retirement in 1997.

Surviving are her children, Art (Ursula) Caldwell, Pamela Stephan, Susan (Mike) Jagielski; daughter-in-law, Shirley Caldwell; grandchildren, Art (Shannon) Caldwell Jr., Nichole (Gabe) Richards, Adam (Maria) Caldwell, Jennell Peart, Jackie Stephan, Randy (Jen) Stephan, Robin Stephan, Jennifer (David) Evans, Christy (Matt) Materni, Michael Caldwell, Angela (Dave) Free Knack, Rick (Laura) Free, Michael (Amy) Jagielski, Jeremy (Frances) Jagielski; 36 great grandchildren; sister, Bonnie Kennan. Sally was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Arthur Caldwell Sr.; second husband, Leo DeShetler; son, Gary Caldwell; sister, Hilda Webb.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 29 from 1:00-8:00 pm at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home. 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon, where the Rosary will be recited at 4:00 pm Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday Dec. 30, at 10:30 am at Epiphany of the Lord St. Thomas Aquinas Parish , 729 White Street, Toledo, where the family will greet friends beginning at 9:30 am Interment will follow in Ostego Cemetery. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Sally's family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to Mercy St. Charles Hospital, Hospice of Northwest Ohio nurses and staff for the care and compassion given to Sally.

How lucky we are to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so hard.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -