Sally M. Caldwell DeShetler
Sally M. Eggleston Caldwell DeShetler, 88, of east Toledo, Ohio Passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg with her family by her side. Sally was born in Toledo, Ohio on May 28, 1931 to Walter and Catherine May (Bollman) Eggleston. She was a 1949 Central Catholic High School graduate. Sally was a self-taught artist, painting many murals in the Toledo Area. She also taught ballroom dancing in Washington DC and in Toledo. After the death of her second husband, Sally went back to school to become a Licensed Practical Nurse, working at Riverside Hospital for over 20 years prior to her retirement in 1997.
Surviving are her children, Art (Ursula) Caldwell, Pamela Stephan, Susan (Mike) Jagielski; daughter-in-law, Shirley Caldwell; grandchildren, Art (Shannon) Caldwell Jr., Nichole (Gabe) Richards, Adam (Maria) Caldwell, Jennell Peart, Jackie Stephan, Randy (Jen) Stephan, Robin Stephan, Jennifer (David) Evans, Christy (Matt) Materni, Michael Caldwell, Angela (Dave) Free Knack, Rick (Laura) Free, Michael (Amy) Jagielski, Jeremy (Frances) Jagielski; 36 great grandchildren; sister, Bonnie Kennan. Sally was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Arthur Caldwell Sr.; second husband, Leo DeShetler; son, Gary Caldwell; sister, Hilda Webb.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 29 from 1:00-8:00 pm at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home. 440 S. Coy Road, Oregon, where the Rosary will be recited at 4:00 pm Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday Dec. 30, at 10:30 am at Epiphany of the Lord St. Thomas Aquinas Parish , 729 White Street, Toledo, where the family will greet friends beginning at 9:30 am Interment will follow in Ostego Cemetery. Those wishing to make an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Sally's family would like to express their thanks and gratitude to Mercy St. Charles Hospital, Hospice of Northwest Ohio nurses and staff for the care and compassion given to Sally.
How lucky we are to have had someone that makes saying goodbye so hard.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 28, 2019