The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Toledo
1405A Bernath Parkway
Toledo, OH 43615
419-861-3770
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Houchins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally Marie Houchins


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally Marie Houchins Obituary
Sally Marie Houchins

Sally Marie Houchins, 57, of Toledo passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Sally was born on October 18, 1962, to Herman "Dale" and Edna M. Houchins.

She was a 1980 graduate of Woodward High School. Sally will be lovingly missed and remembered by her family.

She is survived by her father, Herman; sister, Mary Lou (John) Carr; brothers, John Houchins and Gary (Laura) Houchins; and her nieces and nephews.

Sally was preceded in death by her mother, Edna, and dear aunt, Beverly Lowe. She is also preceded in death by her loving pets, Lenny, Dougie and Pepper.

As Sally wished, there will be no showing and family remembrance will be private.

www.toledocremation.com

Published in The Blade from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cremation Society of Toledo
Download Now