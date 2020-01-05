|
|
Sally Marie Houchins
Sally Marie Houchins, 57, of Toledo passed away suddenly on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Sally was born on October 18, 1962, to Herman "Dale" and Edna M. Houchins.
She was a 1980 graduate of Woodward High School. Sally will be lovingly missed and remembered by her family.
She is survived by her father, Herman; sister, Mary Lou (John) Carr; brothers, John Houchins and Gary (Laura) Houchins; and her nieces and nephews.
Sally was preceded in death by her mother, Edna, and dear aunt, Beverly Lowe. She is also preceded in death by her loving pets, Lenny, Dougie and Pepper.
As Sally wished, there will be no showing and family remembrance will be private.
www.toledocremation.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020