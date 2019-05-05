Sally "Momo" (Ward) Smalley



Sally "Momo" (Ward) Smalley, 77, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. She was born September 5, 1941 in Toledo. Sally was a 1961 graduate of Waite High School. She enjoyed crocheting, making taco salad, and playing bunco. Sally was a huge Ohio State fan and a member of Christ United Methodist Church, where she was very involved with church activities.



Sally is survived by children, Chris (Paula), LuAnn, and Cathy Smalley; brother, Tom (Ellen) Ward; grandchildren, Dustin (Katie) Pollick, and Adam Frees; many nieces and nephews, and extended family, including Julie Beiser and Mary Jo Rill, as well as her canine companion, Titan. Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; parents, Thomas and Lula (Swanson) Ward, and 2 sisters, Marilyn and Ruth.



Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. and on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from 10-11 a.m. at Christ United Methodist Church, 5757 Starr Ave., Oregon, OH 43616 with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at North Oregon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ United Methodist Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



Published in The Blade from May 5 to May 6, 2019