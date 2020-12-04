1/1
Sally Sorter
1940 - 2020
Sally Sorter

We celebrate our beloved wife, mom, grandma, and friend and remember her life filled with love, grace, humor, and strength. Sally passed away peacefully on December 2nd 2020 in the comfort of her daughter's home where Sally resided since the onset of cancer in May. Up to that point, she lived independently in her home in Temperance, MI.

Daughter of Frank and Mary Gajewski, and adored sister of Charles and Ronald, Sally was born on June 4th, 1940 in Toledo Ohio. A graduate of Woodward High School, Sally then went on to receive her RN degree from St. Vincent School of Nursing.

While working at St. Vincent's Hospital, she met Don. They married on June 22nd, 1963 at St Andrew's Episcopal Church and remained each other's great life-long loves until his death on March 16, 2009.

Sally's nursing career focused on providing compassionate care for the elderly. She worked for many years at The Lutheran Home in Monroe, MI, from where she eventually retired.

Along with Don, Sally enjoyed gardening, travel, hosting parties, opera, and canning delicious jams, pickles, and especially her signature ketchup and chili sauce. She also enjoyed cake decorating, flower arranging, and bird watching.

Sally is survived by her children, Gregory (Gwen Joy), daughters Suzanne and Kathleen; granddaughters, Stephanie, Veronica, and many nephews, nieces, friends and notably her travel companion and confidant, Sally Gaw.

Visitation with social distancing guidelines will be Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. in Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave. Temperance, MI. Burial will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.

Due to COVID, a celebration party befitting Sally's life will be held at a later date.

Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society for much needed GI cancer research.

bedfordfuneralchapel.com



Published in The Blade from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
