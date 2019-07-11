Salvatore Cellura



Salvatore Cellura, 75, of Sylvania, Ohio passed into eternal life in the loving embrace of his family July 9th, 2019. He was born September 16, 1943 to Angelo and Maria (Callea) Cellura in Licata, Sicily. His family immigrated to the United States in 1949 and settled in Toledo, Ohio. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1962 and entered The University of Toledo where he earned a Bachelor and Masters of Education Administration.



On August 26, 1966 he married his former classmate and love of his life JoAnne Mominee. The Lord blessed their lives with six beautiful children and sixteen grandchildren.



He was preceeded in death by his parents and infant brother Francesco. He is survived by his wife; and children, Mia Addes, AnneMarie (John) Cass, Salvatore Cellura II, CarrissaMarie (James) Blagborne, AngelaMarie (Benjamin) Sapp, and GabriellaMarie Cellura and his siblings, Rita and Christopher.



Sal's deep and abiding faith touched the lives of all whom he met. He was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in the Cursillo Movement, Charismatic Renewal, and was a past Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council #5628.



His unfailing and unconditional love will be forever treasured by all of us who loved him. The Cellura Family will greet friends and family at Reeb Funeral Home in Sylvania between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019. A Vigil service and memory sharing will begin at 7 p.m. followed by a Rosary at 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sylvania at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, a visitation will begin at the church at 11:30 a.m. The Mass will be followed by a luncheon at St. Joseph Family Center on the East Campus. The interment will be private.



Published in The Blade on July 11, 2019