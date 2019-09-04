|
Salvatore "Sam" Francis Viviano
Salvatore Francis Viviano, "Sam", passed away peacefully the morning of Monday, September 2, 2019 at the age of 85 in St Luke's Hospital, Maumee, OH.
Sam was born in Detroit MI, February 6, 1934 to Frank and Elizabeth Viviano as the second of eight children who all worked in the Family flower shop. He was married at age 21 to Ellie and raised 6 children. He attended De La Salle High in Detroit, Michigan State (where he met Ellie) and Georgetown Universities.
Sam moved his wife and six children from Detroit to Toledo in 1964 to pursue a lifelong dream, owning his own business. He purchased Bartz Florist and the legacy of Bartz Viviano was born. Over the years Bartz Viviano grew from one small shop to 6 stores covering the Toledo area becoming the largest florist in Ohio. He later sold the business to his son Frank who ran it for over 20 years. Grandson Frank is now at the helm. Sam was never afraid to take a risk, and next to his family, is most proud of the business that continues to support his family legacy.
Sam loved to compete in golf, cards, and bowling rolling a perfect 300 game later in life. He was a competitive gin player and enjoyed bridge and poker. He especially loved spending time with his best friend and Uncle, Dominic Palazzolo, from Cincinnati. He loved fine cars, clothes, wine, family gatherings, and buying dinner for family and friends. The family golf outing he started in 1991 continues to this day.
Sam was highly involved in community organizations including Kiwanis, Chamber of Commerce, 33 for Charity, Italian American Club, and many others. He was the recipient of numerous awards and was especially proud of being awarded Retail Florist of the Year by the Michigan State Florist Association.
Sam is preceded in death by his ex wife, Ellie; siblings, Mary Jo and Frank; and his daughter-in-law, Sandy. He is survived by his siblings, Tony, Carme, Tina, Pauline and Rose; children and spouses: Kathy (Jim), Frank, Sam (Judy), Marisa (Steve), Julie (Mike), and Matthew (Donna). Plus 20 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Saint John XXIII, 24250 N. Dixie Highway, Perrysburg, OH, until the time of Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be private. A special thanks to the staff at St. Clare Commons for the special care provided to Sam over the last several years. The family appreciates any expressions of sympathy. Donations can be made to St. Clare Commons, www.stclarecommons.org.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 4, 2019