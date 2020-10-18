(News story) Sam Botek, who was third-generation owner of a near-downtown beer distributorship and who for more than two decades was a volunteer leader and sponsor of civic and charitable causes, died Oct. 10 in his Springfield Township home. He was 67.
He had idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, his wife, Susan Botek, said.
Mr. Botek was in charge of Metropolitan Distributing Co. on North Summit Street at its sale in 2009. His grandfather Joseph Botek started the business in 1934, not long after Prohibition ended, and worked until months before his death in 1984 at age 86. His father, also Sam, proved a catalyst for growth in the company and worked into his late 70s. He died in April, 2009, at age 82.
As the company expanded, from the 1970s on, its fleet grew from seven trucks to more than 20. Metropolitan became the sole distributor in parts of Lucas and Wood counties of such popular beer brands as Miller Lite, Rolling Rock, and Molson.
Neither Sam Botek, senior nor junior, considered a suburban move.
"We were part of the community and doing a lot of special events and charity to put back into the community as best we could. Being downtown was advantageous for everybody," Mr. Botek said at his father's death.
Whether in a tux or T-shirt, a mustachioed and smiling Mr. Botek became a familiar presence at charity and cultural events and fund-raisers, which featured Metropolitan sponsorship, from the Toledo Opera to the Rib Off.
"He made beer cool," his wife said. "When he turned on his smile, he had that charisma. When he loved you, he loved you endlessly."
He was chairman at least three times of the annual downtown Holiday Parade, including in 1998, when Katie Holmes, the Notre Dame Academy alumna then starring in 'Dawson's Creek' on television, served as grand marshal.
A supporter and former officer of the Toledo Opera, he helped start a "pizza challenge" competition to benefit the group. He was a chairman of hydroplane races on the Maumee River and served on the Make-Wish foundation board in northwest Ohio.
"He felt, how could his business continue to grow if the community wasn't strong, if people didn't love the community," his wife said. "How could you be in a community and not try to make it better?"
Judy DeVilbiss recalled sharing with Mr. Botek that a sponsor had withdrawn from a charity event with which she was involved. He said, "'I'll take care of it.' Just like that," Ms. DeVilbiss said.
"He cared about so many different things, and he was interested in how they would fare," Ms. DeVilbiss said. "He wanted to make sure everything would be successful, especially in charity. He loved helping people."
Samuel L. Botek was born Feb. 5, 1953, to Ruth and Samuel Botek. He was a 1971 graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School. He was on the football and track teams, but also performed in musicals, such as 'Guys and Dolls,' in which he played Nicely-Nicely Johnson, a part he reprised in 2002 with the Toledo Repertoire Theatre.
His football prowess as an All-City player caught the attention of Marshall University coach Jack Lengyel, who was rebuilding a program after the 1970 plane crash that killed 75 players, coaches, administrators, and boosters. Mr. Botek accepted a full scholarship and joined the Young Thundering Herd, as they were known, and the chance to start as a college freshmen, albeit against larger rivals, often upperclassmen.
Mr. Botek had an uncredited cameo in the 2006 film, 'We Are Marshall,' about that 1971 season. He, his wife, and son went to Huntington, W.Va., for a screening and activities.
"Through all the stress, agony, uncertainty and fear that we went through, being a part of making it a success has made me a better person," Mr. Botek said in 2006. "When I have problems in my life, I think about those days, and I plant my feet. I think it gave me strength, to let me know I could go through things."
Mr. Botek was supportive as his wife at age 33 dealt with breast cancer, as she became Mrs. Ohio USA of 1990, as she directed pageants for 20 years.
"I believe with all my heart I was able to become the woman I did because of the belief he had in me," his wife said.
Surviving are his wife, the former Susan Damron, whom he married April 7, 1984; son, Mackenzie Marshall "Mac" Botek; sister, Sandy Brown, and a granddaughter.
A public celebration of life will be held later, his wife said.
Arrangements are by Walker Funeral Home.
