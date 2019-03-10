Sam Lovalenti



Sam Lovalenti was born on November 24, 1928 to Sicilian immigrants Filippo and Bessie Lovalenti. He was born and raised in an underprivileged neighborhood of Detroit, Michigan along with his two sisters, Mary and Santa. Throughout his early years, he faced adversities, but he channeled all his experiences into the work ethic and determination that provided for his lifelong success. His outstanding high school performance enabled Sam to negotiate funding from the United States Navy to attend Lawrence Technical Institute in the pursuit of a career in electrical engineering, and upon graduating with his Bachelor's of Electrical Engineering in 1951, he entered the Navy as an officer. His Naval career included assignments at the U.S. Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, MA as well as a tour of duty in the Atlantic using his skills to contribute to laying the foundation for the modern underwater Naval defense system. Once he completed four years of dedicated service, he returned home to Detroit. His first job was with General Motors Research, where his team developed the first continuously variable electronic transmission. It was also at this time that he would meet the woman who would forever change his life. Her name was Anna, and they met casually though mutual friends over the years. Their friendship steadily grew into romance, and on September 6, 1958 the couple married. With Sam now pursuing a consulting career that included assignments with various military defense contractors as well as IBM, the two moved across the eastern US, but finally decided to settle in Toledo, Ohio where he worked for Prestolite Electric and Owens Illinois. After retirement from industry, he went into a teaching career that lasted for over 15 years and included instruction in electronics for electricians certification and later teaching electrical engineering courses at Owens Community College. Over these years, they successfully raised three beautiful children: Gregory, Stephen (Nancy Raski), and Phillip (Eleanor Oh). Sam was deeply involved in their education and many extracurricular activities. Aside from being a great husband, father, engineer, and teacher, he developed deep rootsed in the community. He was highly active in the Toledo Astronomical Association, Alba Club and YMCA Storer Camps to name a few. He also thoroughly enjoyed wine making, in which he made his own wine every year, which won awards. He was an avid reader with broad knowledge of all subjects especially history, science, politics and current events, affording him a keen ability to converse easily with all. Together, Sam and Anna led a full life, but their life was blessed when they had their grandchildren, Shane, Marla, and Frank. The two were highly active in all of their grandchildren's lives, and enriched each of them with love. Their last grandchildren, Emin and Elizabeth, came much later in life, but they were loved all the same. Sam led a rich and fulfilling life, and he was truly the perfect example of the American dream. Sam Lovalenti passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019, but he will never be forgotten. His love, kindness, brilliance and endearing sense of humor will live on in the hearts and minds of all those he encountered, and that is perhaps his greatest accomplishment of all. We love you so much. He is survived by his wife, sister Mary, his three sons and grandchildren.



A memorial visitation will be held at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 1:30 - 8:00pm, with a memorial service at 7:00pm. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the . Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com



www.walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary