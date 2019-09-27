|
Samantha Jensen
Samantha Jean Jensen passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the age of 29. Born in Toledo, she was the middle child of three siblings - a fact she often repeated. Sam attended Notre Dame Academy before moving to Orlando, FL to receive her Bachelors in Elementary Education from the University of Central Florida (though her heart always belonged to the University of Michigan). She was an educator and Ravenclaw to her core, prizing wit, knowledge, and determination above all else. When she was not transforming the lives of her beloved students, Sam could often be found leading line-dances and drinking whiskey, hunting for her next set of mickey ears, or rearranging her extensive Harry Potter collection as well as spending time with the love of her life and soulmate, Jordan Pritt. She was loving, passionate, fiery, and unstoppable. Her magic will live on forever. Always.
Join us for a Celebration of Life - Sam's life! Saturday, September 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm. Regency Hospital - 5220 W Alexis Rd Sylvania OH 43560. Back of facility, parking available. Do not go inside Regency, thanks!
As per her wishes, this gathering will be a joining of friends and family to share our favorite memories and experiences with Sami. Small bites will be provided. In honor of her unyielding devotion to the Michigan Wolverines, please make an attempt to dress in blue and yellow. Regardless of your team affiliation, let's embrace Sami's passion!
Instead of gifts or flowers, please consider a donation to a fund to help Sami's students that she served so tirelessly. A memorial fund has been created in which her students will determine those that are helped, per their feeling on "WWJD" (What Would Jensen Do)
https://www.paypal.me/GiveLikeMsJensen "
Published in The Blade from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019