Sammie Larkett



Sammie Lee Larkett, 66, passed away, June 14, 2020. He loved sports and was an avid reader. Surviving are his mother, Cassie Mae Larkett-Murphy; sister, Patricia Ann Larkett; brothers, Willie T. (Mary) Jr., Gregory and David Larkett; 2 children; 3 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends. The House of Day Funeral Service





