Samuel A. McFarland
Samuel A. McFarland, 70, of Genoa, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 surrounded by his family. Sam was born in Wheeling, West Virginia on August 31, 1949. Mr. McFarland served in the United States Army, completing 3 tours in Vietnam, where he earned two bronze stars. On March 12, 1971, he married the love of his life, Phyllis Hooser. Sam worked as a welder with Jeep for over 30 years, retiring in 2005 and later worked as supervisor with Kuka for 13 years. An avid outdoorsman, Sam enjoyed pheasant and small game hunting, and Lake Erie fishing. He was an avid gardener, woodworker, and enjoyed helping family and friends with projects around their homes. Sam enjoyed hosting family gatherings and cooking his famous barbeque ribs and ice cold margaritas. His true love was spending time with his children and grandchildren who brought him much joy.
Sam is survived by his wife of 49 years, Phyllis; daughters, Cassandra (Kevin) Frye, Amanda (William) Cooper, and Erin (Michael) Barrett; grandchildren, Kyle, Seth, Alyssa, Brendan, William Jr., Samantha, Austin, and Connor; great-granddaughter, Zoey; dear friend, Mark Warnke; siblings, Velma Lee Meiring, Joan Little, Robert Little, and John Little; along with many loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wyra and Eleanor; and siblings, Maxine Rising, Velma Jean McFarland, and Michael McFarland.
Private funeral services will be held with interment in Clay Township Cemetery.
