Samuel Bronson Gruner, DDS



Gibsonburg- Samuel Bronson Gruner, DDS, 87, passed away on Mon., June 3, 2019 at St. Charles. He was born on June 10, 1931 in Toledo to Orla and Mary (Bronson) Gruner. Dr. Gruner was a 1949 graduate of Gibsonburg High School and a 1956 graduate of Ohio State University where he earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree. He married Connie Jurski on June 23, 1956 at St. Michael Catholic Church. Dr. Gruner served our country in the U.S. Air Force from 1956 to 1958 and in the Reserves until 1968. He owned his own business, Samuel Gruner, DDS Dentist Office, in Gibsonburg for many years until retiring in 2003.



He was a member of the Gibsonburg School Board, an honorary member of the Gibsonburg Volunteer Fire Department, Past President of the Ohio/American Dental Association for North Central Ohio, a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, an avid Ohio State Buckeye and Gibsonburg Golden Bears fan, and a long-time member of the Gibsonburg Golf League. He was a 2018 inductee into the Village of Gibsonburg Community Hall of Fame.



Surviving is his wife of 62 years, Connie; children, Mark (Barb Jones) Gruner of Perrysburg, Steve (Joann) Gruner of Gibsonburg, Becky (Bob) Beyer of Perrysburg, Terri Gruner of Gibsonburg, and Jodi (Brad) Kreglow of Gibsonburg; grandchildren, Beth (Dan) Spotz, Andy (Abby) Gruner, Sarah Gruner, Matt Kreglow, Katie (Grady) Brecheisen, Nicole Beyer, Jordan Kreglow, and Hailey Beyer; great-grandchildren, Mae, Jameson, Sammy, Miles, Evelyn and Sadie; stepsisters, Dorothy Damschroder and Peggy Payne; and his beloved dog, Annie.



Visitation will be Thurs., June 6, 2019, 2-8 p.m., at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg. Funeral Mass will be on Fri., June 7th 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, Gibsonburg where a fellowship gathering will take place following mass at the church hall. Rev. Scott Woods will officiate.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gibsonburg Athletic Boosters, Gibsonburg Volunteer Fire Department, or to St. Michael Catholic Church.



To express an online condolence or to view Dr. Gruner's tribute video, please visit: www.hermanfh.com.



www.hermanfh.com



Published in The Blade on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary