Samuel C. Ambrosini

11/07/1938 - 06/04/2020

Samuel Ambrosini, 81, of Temperance, Michigan, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at The Toledo Hospital, Toledo, Ohio. Born November 7, 1938, in Kenosha, WI, he was the son of Nicholas and Agnes (Fuhrman) Ambrosini. Samuel was a graduate of Kenosha High School and proudly served in the U.S. Airforce as an air plane mechanic. He married Mary L. Young on November 17, 1984. Sam was employed with Nash/American Motors/Jeep, retiring in 1984.

After retirement, Sam and Mary spent their summers in the Upper Pennisula where they were actively involved with the restoration of the Seul Choix Point Lighthouse.

He also enjoyed Fixing and repairing anything mechanical, wood working cabinet making and rehabbing houses.

Sam is survived by his loving children,

Robert James (Sherry) Nowak, Karen Faziani, Kimberly (Brady) Theodorski, Heidi (Troy) Jensen, Samuel "Sammy" (Denise) Ambrosini. Grandchildren, Robert J Nowak III, Jennifer (J.R.) Cousino, Ryan Powers, Adriann Hill, Jamie, Carlee,and R.J. Montri, Anthony (Gina) Ambrosini, Alyse Ambrosini, Erika Jensen, Amber (Ryan) Zernzach and 14 great grandchildren; sisters, Theresa (Albert) Aceto and Genevieve Watring.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 35 Years, Mary L. (Young) Ambrosini; parents; daughter, Kelly Ambrosini; brothers, Nicholas and Charles Ambrosini; sister, Doris Vondra

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 12, 2020, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be held in Lambertville Cemetery, Lambertville, Michigan.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105, or to the chariety of donor's choice.

pawlakfuneralhome.com


Published in The Blade from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
10:00 - 02:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
JUN
12
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
Funeral services provided by
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
