Samuel Davis Jr.
May 28, 1939 - March 5, 2020
Samuel Davis Jr., 80, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 . He was born on May 28, 1939 to the late Samuel, Sr. and Minnie Davis. He attended Jesup W. Scott High School and entered the U.S. Air Force at 17, in 1961, where he was honorary discharged.
At the age of 22, Sammy married Joetta McNeal and gained employment at GM Powertrain where he earned the position of "General Foreman"and retired after 30 years.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Reverend Joetta Davis; sisters, June and Ivie, brother, Samuel Tyrone (Daddio).
Surviving are his children, Christopher, Gregory, and Leslie (Kory); sisters, Louise and Dianne, brothers, Condor and Tyrone; 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Visitation Friday, March 20, 2020 7:00-9:00 p.m. wake 10:00, funeral 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 21, all services held at House Of Day
www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 18, 2020