Samuel HornSamuel Walker Horn, age 90, of Oregon, Ohio passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020. He was born February 3, 1930 to Taylor and Elva (Music) Horn in Ligon, KY. He graduated from Van Lear High School and went on to honorably serve in the US Navy aboard the USS Mansfield during the Korean War from 1948-1952. He married the love of his life, Alice Pendleton on June 20, 1953 and together they spent 67 joyful years. Samuel was employed with L.O.F. for 32 years as a millwright and worked in lawn service after his retirement. He enjoyed country music, golf, Tigers baseball, and Navy reunions. He was a member of the American Legion Post 334 and the Blinded Veterans Association.Samuel is survived by his wife, Alice; his children, Jeffrey (Paula), David (Maria), Kevin (Wendy), and Mark (Julie); 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and his second family Sally, Dwight, Cheryl, Gene-O, Betty and Milly. He wa preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Herschel and Taylor, Jr.; his sisters, Gertie, Ruth and Polly. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Detroit Avenue for their love and care and the visiting staff, especially Beth, Cheri and Patrick.A private funeral service with military honors will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Freck Funeral Chapel. Memorial contributions in Samuel's name may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.