Samuel J. Ellis
Samuel Jennings Ellis, 74 of Point Place met his Lord and Savior on December 20, 2019 after a courageous 3-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Born in 1945, Sam was proud of and stayed true to his birthplace of Huntington, WV. He met the love of his life at Detroit Bible College in 1966. Ever faithful to God and his family, he did all things with passion. He took great pride in his work, retiring in 2011 from Kenan-Advantage. He wore retirement well, living each day to the fullest. A life-long lover of dogs, his baby Emma was spoiled with treats, toys and miles-long walks each day. He delighted in good Southern food, particularly; corn bread, pinto beans, and mayonnaise cake. He spent countless hours studying his Bible and loved sharing the word of God. He was a meticulous planner and could mend anything from a broken car to a broken heart, and will forever be dearly missed.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Forrest and Helen Ellis; and infant son, Preston Jennings.
Surviving, are his loving wife of 52 years, Blanche; four proud children, Jennifer (Karl) Griffiths, Wendi (Jeff) Bretzloff, Lee Ellis and Chad (Francine) Ellis; eight admiring grandchildren, Haley, Nicholas, Joseph, Lydia, David, Samuel, Faith and Isabel; devoted brother, Daniel (Sandy) Ellis; and sister, Monna (Mike) Savidge and adoring dog, Emma Clementine. We would like to thank his oncology team at Hickman Cancer Center, the surgical team at Cleveland Clinic and the many friends and family who have cared and prayed for him. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to or the Toledo Area Humane Society.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. at Michael Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. Visitation on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Funeral Service following at 11:00 a.m. Graveside burial will be private for immediate family only.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019