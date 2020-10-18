Samuel L. BotekSam Botek, Jr., age 67, passed away at his home in Maumee on October 10, 2020. He was born February 5, 1953, in Toledo to the late Ruth (Wiza) Eicher and Samuel Botek, Sr.He attended Gesu School and graduated in 1971 from St. Francis de Sales High School. Sam was truly a renaissance man who exceled in football and track, and surprised everyone when he sang the lead in the school musical. His love of theatre then led to a lifelong membership in the Actors Equity Association.Sam was part of the rebirth of football at Marshall University, having received a full scholarship on the "Young Thundering Herd" football team. He became a proud member of a special squad in a special time and said, "it was the greatest experience of my life". Sam was honored to make a cameo appearance in the film "We Are Marshall," which tells the team story. In 1975, Sam received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from his beloved Marshall University.Sam was proud to work alongside his grandfather and father in the family business Metropolitan Distributing Company. He retired as the Chief Executive Officer and President.His love for Northwest Ohio showed in his talent for creating events that brought people together through music, food and, of course, beer. He was co-founder of the Northwest Ohio Miller Lite Pizza Challenge, Chair for the Toledo Hydroplane Races, Chair for the Food Town Toledo Holiday Parade, 1st Vice President for Toledo Opera, founding Board member of Northwest Ohio Make–A–Wish Foundation, as well as major sponsor of the Rock, Rhythm & Blues Festival, Rib Off, Party in the Park, Rally by the River and Bruiser Bedlam.Sam was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Ruth and Leo Eicher; father and stepmother, Samuel and Madelyn Botek, Sr.; grandparents, Joe and Anna (Ousky) Botek and father-in-law, Chester Hicks.Sam is survived by the love of his life and wife of 36 years, Susan (Damron) Botek; son, Mackenzie "Mac" Marshall Botek; granddaughter, Zoe Rose; sister, Sandy (Jim) Brown and family; mother-in-law, Norma Hicks and many loving and supportive family members.A private memorial service will be held, with a larger public celebration of Sam's life, to be announced in the future.A Sinatra fan like no other, Sam would say: "He lived a life that's full, he traveled each and every highway, but more, much more than this Sam, did it his way!"