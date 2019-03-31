Rev. Dr. Samuel L. Young



Rev. Dr. Samuel L. Young, 81, of Millbury, Ohio passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. He was born on June 17, 1937 in Los Angeles, California to Charles and Juanita Young. Sam served two enlistments in the U.S. Army, one in Germany and also one with the 82nd Airborne based out of Fort Bragg, NC. Beside playing piano in the Airborne band, he played bag pipes and enjoyed listening to classical and jazz music.



Sam loved to spread the word of God and worked in church ministry his whole life. He was ordained as a minister in 1968 and served at various churches in Ohio, Kansas and even in Germany. His ministry led him to work as a Sheriff's Chaplain and with Drug and Alcohol Education Services.



Sam is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Ruth Visser-Young; children, Allison (Greg) Pfister, Kyrstyn Young, Rachael (Lou) Solone, Matthew (Katy) Simons and Aaron (Chrissy) Simons; grandchildren, Hunter, Abigail, Gabriella, Jeremiah, Jackson and Evelyn; brothers, Leonard Casas and Charles Young and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and many siblings.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Freck Funeral Chapel. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019