Samuel Lee Michael
1951 - 2020
Samuel Lee Michael

03-20-1951 - 07-05-2020

Samuel Lee Michael, age 69, of Toledo, OH passed Sunday July 5, 2020. He was born March 20th 1951 to Mary Dean (Smith) Freelon and John Allen Michael of North Carolina.

Sam is survived by his sister, Sylvia King Carson; and his children, sons, Derek Ramsey, Shemuel Michael and Allen Baker; daughters, Shontae Lloyd, Cherice Michael and Samantha Michael; and several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service for family and friends will be received on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 2 p.m - 4 pm at 227 Wamba, Toledo, OH 43607


Published in The Blade from Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Memorial service
02:00 - 04:00 PM
