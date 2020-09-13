1/1
Samuel Malkuian Jr.
1935 - 2020
Samuel Malkuian, Jr.

Samuel Malkuian, Jr. age 85, of Toledo, passed away September 10, 2020 at The Toledo Hospital. He was born June 15, 1935 in Toledo to Samuel, Sr. and Marie (Cox) Malkuian. Sam served his country in the U.S Air Force. He had a very strong work ethic. His employment included Miller Oil Company and Painter's Supply. Sam was a dedicated and hard worker, everyone respected him.

In addition to his parents, Sam was also preceded in death by son, John Malkuian. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Eleanor Malkuian; children, Debra (Scott) Pratt, Kathleen Hart, Kenneth (Laura) Malkuian and Timothy (Vickey) Malkuian; 10 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; sister, Helen Crego.

The family will receive guests Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will be private. Burial will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Toledo Area Humane Society in Sam's memory.

To leave a special message for Sam's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
