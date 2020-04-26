Samuel Rowe "Chip" Burnett
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Samuel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samuel Rowe Burnett V "Chip" 01/24/1954 - 02/28/2020 Samuel Rowe Burnett V "Chip", passed away on February 28, 2020, in Miami, Florida. Chip was 66 years old. Born to Samuel Rowe Burnett IV and Barbara (Beard) Burnett on January 24, 1954, in Bowling Green, Ohio, Chip grew up in the Toledo area where he graduated from Whitmer High School in 1972. He attended Western Michigan University where he was active in Delta Upsilon fraternity, serving a term as president of the fraternity. Chip worked at various jobs in Toledo and Michigan, eventually working as a bartender in Florida. Chip was active in Little League football and baseball. He also played varsity basketball at Whitmer High School. He was an avid sports fan and loved playing and watching sporting events. During high school Chip was a member of the DeMolay Chapter in Sylvania, Ohio. He had many friends in the Toledo area and will be missed by all who knew him. Chip is survived by his parents, Samuel and Barbara Burnett; brother, Michael Burnett; sisters, Diane (Dave) Langhals and Patti Dawson, aunts, uncles and cousins, nieces and nephews. A service will be held for family and close friends at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, at a later date. Burial will be private at Ottawa Hill Memorial Park. Ansberg-West Funeral Home, (419) 472-7633, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to Chip's family at www.ansberg-west.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Ansberg-West Funeral Home
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved