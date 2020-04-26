Samuel Rowe Burnett V "Chip" 01/24/1954 - 02/28/2020 Samuel Rowe Burnett V "Chip", passed away on February 28, 2020, in Miami, Florida. Chip was 66 years old. Born to Samuel Rowe Burnett IV and Barbara (Beard) Burnett on January 24, 1954, in Bowling Green, Ohio, Chip grew up in the Toledo area where he graduated from Whitmer High School in 1972. He attended Western Michigan University where he was active in Delta Upsilon fraternity, serving a term as president of the fraternity. Chip worked at various jobs in Toledo and Michigan, eventually working as a bartender in Florida. Chip was active in Little League football and baseball. He also played varsity basketball at Whitmer High School. He was an avid sports fan and loved playing and watching sporting events. During high school Chip was a member of the DeMolay Chapter in Sylvania, Ohio. He had many friends in the Toledo area and will be missed by all who knew him. Chip is survived by his parents, Samuel and Barbara Burnett; brother, Michael Burnett; sisters, Diane (Dave) Langhals and Patti Dawson, aunts, uncles and cousins, nieces and nephews. A service will be held for family and close friends at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, at a later date. Burial will be private at Ottawa Hill Memorial Park. Ansberg-West Funeral Home, (419) 472-7633, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to Chip's family at www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.