Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, May 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Samuel Scott "Sammy" Grimm


1956 - 2019
Samuel Scott "Sammy" Grimm Obituary
Samuel "Sammy" Scott Grimm

Samuel "Sammy" Scott Grimm, 62, of Harborview, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center. He was born on May 28, 1956 in Toledo to Sam Grimm, Sr. and Ann (Bowerman). Sammy worked as a cook at Bob Evans for 30 years and loved eating there for even longer. He always rooted for the Detroit Tigers and the Green Bay Packers.

Sammy is survived by his loving wife, Nadine (McCarley); children, Jenifer (Adrian) Monroe, Jason Grimm, Jenna McCarley, Cortney McCarley; grandchildren, Alyssa, Zaine, Shailyr, Jaeden, Izayah, Averyana, Taylor, Chloe, Braeden, Emmelynn; siblings, Pauline, Kathy, Wes, Ben, Buck, Allison, Tina; and many loving nieces, nephews, and in-laws. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his granddaughter, Adriyana.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Monday, May 6, 2019, from 1-6 p.m. with the funeral service to begin at 6 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to Foundation Stone Christian Church.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on May 4, 2019
