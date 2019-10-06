|
Samuel Vernon Misiura
Samuel Vernon Misiura, age 42, passed away unexpectedly on September 30th, 2019, while surrounded by his adoring family at the University of Michigan Cardiovascular Center, in Ann Arbor, MI.
Sam was born and spent his childhood in Clarks Summit, PA, where he made many lifelong friends and began his training as a chef. He eventually settled in Northwest Ohio.
Sam was a Renaissance man -- in one conversation he would show you a silly meme, but also talk knowledgeably about astrophysics. He was fiercely curious; Sam loved learning, exploring, and educating himself. He embraced every detail of life, and opened himself up to the experiences life had to offer - both the joyful and the challenging. He loved babies and was an artful swaddler. He was a talented chef and loved cooking for whoever would eat. He could nose out a deal at an estate sale with the best of them, and loved sharing his finds with friends and family. He was the goofy uncle to his 4 nephews and 5 nieces and those he considered his nieces and nephews. Most of all - Sam will be remembered by his family and his many friends for his kind soul, his unwavering friendship, and his fierce loyalty. Sam was passionate about pretty much everything, but all those who knew him knew that his greatest love was his family, especially his wife, Lia Colapietro and sons, Ewan and Eli. Sam will leave a big empty space in many people's lives. We will try to fill the void he leaves by being kind and a good friend to those we love, as he was to all of us.
Survived by loving family members: mother, Cathie Eastburn (Mike); sister, Beth Eastburn (Nicki); grandmother, Mary Cummings; mother-in-law, Therese Neuser (Rich Roman); father-in-law, John Colapietro (Jo); brother-in-law, Cullen Colapietro (Lindsay) and sister-in-law, Aislinn Colapietro (Andy Grier).
As Sam would have wished, instead of a funeral there will be a celebration of his life on October 25, at Thompson Stone Hall at Ostego Park. We ask those hoping to pay respects to come from 3-6pm. Those who wish to make a donation in Sam's memory a fund as been set up to help his wife and children. Donations can be made through Rallyhope.com search Sam Misiura Memorial Fund or checks can be made to: Sam Misiura Memorial Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 614P, Perrysburg OH 43552.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019