Sandra A. "Sandy" Willinger
02/01/1957 - 07/15/2020
Sandra Ann Willinger, age 63, of Toledo, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was born February 1st, 1957 to Alphonse and Dolores (Schwesinger) Willinger.
She loved her career with Senior Care Management through West Park Place and will be remembered for her compassion and her gift of presence as many of her patients transitioned from life.
Her crafted Angel lapel pins are a remembrance of the angel she was to so many others.
In addition to her parents, Sandy was also preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Cindy Willinger; brother-in-law, Jim Clark and lifelong friend, Emily Douglas.
She is survived by her siblings, Joseph (Jan) Willinger; Michael Willinger; Linda Clark and John (Cheryl) Willinger, as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The family will receive guests Friday, July 24, from 5-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer, Northwest Chapel 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will be private.
No cut flowers please, consider donating instead.
