Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Beaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Ann Beaver


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Ann Beaver Obituary
Sandra Ann Beaver

Sandra Ann Beaver, age 81, of Perrysburg, OH passed away July 10, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Toledo. She was born February 26, 1938 in Walbridge, OH to Fred and Maxine (Healey) Middaugh. A graduate of Lake High School, she retired from Sky Bank, formerly Mid Am Bank, after working for many years. Sandy loved interior decorating, was a fastidious house keeper and fabulous cook which she shared with her many friends and family. She had a very friendly, giving nature and was always there to help or support anyone in need and will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate to have her in their lives.

Sandy is survived by her loving children, Rex (Trudy) Remley of Boca Raton, FL and Roxane Remley of Perrysburg, OH; grandchildren, Curtis (Natalie) Recker, Craig (Lina) Recker, Adam Mervis, Eric (Nicole) Mervis, Liz (Paul) Greenberg, Rachel (Glen) Johnson and Joey (Sarah) Mervis; 11 great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Marlene Nauman and Joann Middaugh. In addition to her parents, Sandy was preceded in death by her brothers, Freddy and William "Bill" Middaugh.

The family will receive guests, Friday, July 19, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Newcomer – SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). Private burial will take place at Lake Township Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight of Ohio or Hospice of Ohio in Sandy's memory.

To leave a special message for Sandy's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Homes
Download Now