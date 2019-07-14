Sandra Ann Beaver



Sandra Ann Beaver, age 81, of Perrysburg, OH passed away July 10, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Toledo. She was born February 26, 1938 in Walbridge, OH to Fred and Maxine (Healey) Middaugh. A graduate of Lake High School, she retired from Sky Bank, formerly Mid Am Bank, after working for many years. Sandy loved interior decorating, was a fastidious house keeper and fabulous cook which she shared with her many friends and family. She had a very friendly, giving nature and was always there to help or support anyone in need and will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate to have her in their lives.



Sandy is survived by her loving children, Rex (Trudy) Remley of Boca Raton, FL and Roxane Remley of Perrysburg, OH; grandchildren, Curtis (Natalie) Recker, Craig (Lina) Recker, Adam Mervis, Eric (Nicole) Mervis, Liz (Paul) Greenberg, Rachel (Glen) Johnson and Joey (Sarah) Mervis; 11 great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Marlene Nauman and Joann Middaugh. In addition to her parents, Sandy was preceded in death by her brothers, Freddy and William "Bill" Middaugh.



The family will receive guests, Friday, July 19, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Newcomer – SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). Private burial will take place at Lake Township Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight of Ohio or Hospice of Ohio in Sandy's memory.



To leave a special message for Sandy's family, please visit:



www.NewcomerToledo.com





Published in The Blade on July 14, 2019